Hamas Leadership Survives Attack in Doha
Hamas's top leadership managed to survive an Israeli attack in Doha, according to Suhail al-Hindi during his interview with Al Jazeera TV. The incident resulted in the death of Khalil al-Hayya's son, Gaza's exiled Hamas chief.
Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's political bureau, reported that the group's senior leaders survived an Israeli strike in Doha during a broadcast interview on Al Jazeera TV.
The attack claimed the life of the son of Khalil al-Hayya, the exiled Gaza leader of Hamas.
This incident marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between the two parties.
