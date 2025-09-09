Balancing Act: The Impact of Mobile Reels on Domestic Life
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, highlighted the rise in domestic violence linked to addiction to social media reels. She urged women to practice 'mobile fasting' to prioritize family well-being. During a state-level training, Parida emphasized the importance of awareness and legislation to curb domestic violence and dowry-related issues.
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has drawn attention to a troubling trend linking social media addiction, specifically reel-making, to domestic violence. In a statement on Tuesday, Parida urged women to balance their digital lives with family responsibilities, suggesting the practice of 'mobile fasting' for family peace.
Speaking at a State-level training session on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, Parida cited a rise in divorce cases linked to excessive mobile use. She highlighted the discontent of in-laws with daughters-in-law preoccupied with their phones.
Parida emphasized the critical role women play in society and the importance of prioritizing family well-being. She advocated for the strengthening of Women and Child Desks at police stations and filling positions to combat domestic violence, promoting awareness of women's rights laws to prevent misuse.