Balancing Act: The Impact of Mobile Reels on Domestic Life

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has drawn attention to a troubling trend linking social media addiction, specifically reel-making, to domestic violence. In a statement on Tuesday, Parida urged women to balance their digital lives with family responsibilities, suggesting the practice of 'mobile fasting' for family peace.

Speaking at a State-level training session on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, Parida cited a rise in divorce cases linked to excessive mobile use. She highlighted the discontent of in-laws with daughters-in-law preoccupied with their phones.

Parida emphasized the critical role women play in society and the importance of prioritizing family well-being. She advocated for the strengthening of Women and Child Desks at police stations and filling positions to combat domestic violence, promoting awareness of women's rights laws to prevent misuse.