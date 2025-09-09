Left Menu

Balancing Act: The Impact of Mobile Reels on Domestic Life

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, highlighted the rise in domestic violence linked to addiction to social media reels. She urged women to practice 'mobile fasting' to prioritize family well-being. During a state-level training, Parida emphasized the importance of awareness and legislation to curb domestic violence and dowry-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:13 IST
Balancing Act: The Impact of Mobile Reels on Domestic Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, has drawn attention to a troubling trend linking social media addiction, specifically reel-making, to domestic violence. In a statement on Tuesday, Parida urged women to balance their digital lives with family responsibilities, suggesting the practice of 'mobile fasting' for family peace.

Speaking at a State-level training session on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, Parida cited a rise in divorce cases linked to excessive mobile use. She highlighted the discontent of in-laws with daughters-in-law preoccupied with their phones.

Parida emphasized the critical role women play in society and the importance of prioritizing family well-being. She advocated for the strengthening of Women and Child Desks at police stations and filling positions to combat domestic violence, promoting awareness of women's rights laws to prevent misuse.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government Boosts Rail Connectivity for Economic Growth

Rajasthan Government Boosts Rail Connectivity for Economic Growth

 India
2
Hamas says top leaders survived Israeli strike on Qatar; five lower-ranking members dead, reports AP.

Hamas says top leaders survived Israeli strike on Qatar; five lower-ranking ...

 Global
3
C-CAMP Partners with Nagaland to Revolutionize Public Health

C-CAMP Partners with Nagaland to Revolutionize Public Health

 India
4
U.S. Job Growth Underestimated: New Data Shows Economic Stagnation

U.S. Job Growth Underestimated: New Data Shows Economic Stagnation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025