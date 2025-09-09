Left Menu

UK-India Collaboration Sets New Standards for Infrastructure Investment

The UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), a partnership between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, emphasizes enhancing infrastructure investment. Their Year 1 report calls for integrating ESG frameworks, transparency, and risk mitigation, and aims to refine assessment tools to attract international capital for India's infrastructure transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:38 IST
The UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), an initiative brought about by the collaboration between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation, is carving a path toward elevated infrastructure investment standards. Their Year 1 report highlights the critical need for developed project assessment frameworks which clarify investor priorities specifically within the highways and rapid transit arenas.

The UKIIFB's proposals include integrating climate adaptation and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into project designs, marking a strategic commitment to sustainability. The report also advocates for heightened transparency and robust risk mitigation strategies, designed to alleviate investor hesitations and safeguard returns through structured revenue protection and improved repatriation mechanisms.

Looking forward, as UKIIFB enters its second year, the focus will shift toward refinement of existing assessment tools, sectoral expansion into areas like green hydrogen and offshore winds, and deepened engagement with investors. These efforts aim to unlock significant international capital necessary for facilitating India's ambitious infrastructure transformation.

