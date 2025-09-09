Chhattisgarh Revamps Solar Policy for Green Growth
The Chhattisgarh government has amended its Solar Energy Policy to promote renewable energy and reduce dependence on conventional sources. The policy provides incentives for solar projects and offers benefits to investors, including subsidies and tax exemptions. Key personnel appointments were also made during the cabinet meeting.
The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step towards promoting renewable energy by amending its Solar Energy Policy, a move designed to decrease reliance on traditional energy sources. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, according to Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.
The revised policy will remain effective until 2030 or until a new framework is adopted. Solar energy projects will now receive priority industry status, granting investors various incentives, such as interest and capital cost subsidies, GST reimbursements, and concessions on electricity and stamp duties. These measures aim to stimulate investment in the state's renewable energy sector.
In addition, the cabinet also approved compassionate appointments within the state police service and doubled the monthly honorarium for retired journalists under the Chhattisgarh Senior Journalists' Samman Nidhi scheme. These decisions reflect the government's commitment to honoring public service and supporting its workforce.
