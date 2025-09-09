Opposition Support Propels CP Radhakrishnan to Vice Presidency

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Tuesday that several Opposition Members of Parliament supported the NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential election, boosting his victory over the INDIA bloc's Justice B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan amassed 452 first preference votes against Reddy's 300, with 15 votes deemed invalid.

The Vice Presidential election saw a remarkable 98.20% voter turnout, as 767 out of 781 MPs participated. Rijiju emphasized the election's conduciveness, asserting that secret voting allowed MPs to choose based on conscience, underscoring bipartisan support for Radhakrishnan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Vice President, lauding his commitment to upholding Constitutional values and enriching Parliamentary discourse.

Radhakrishnan's triumph was further solidified by a broad display of support, including Prime Minister Modi's commendation of his life dedicated to societal service and empowerment of marginalized communities. Meanwhile, Justice Reddy, despite his defeat, resolved to continue advocating his ideological principles with reinforced fervor, appreciating Opposition leaders for their endorsement.