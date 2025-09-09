Left Menu

Opposition Support Propels CP Radhakrishnan to Vice Presidency

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that numerous Opposition MPs supported NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, clinching the Vice Presidential seat by defeating INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy with 452 votes to 300. Prime Minister Modi praised Radhakrishnan’s dedication to societal serving, while Reddy pledged to pursue his ideological aims undeterred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:02 IST
Opposition Support Propels CP Radhakrishnan to Vice Presidency
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Tuesday that several Opposition Members of Parliament supported the NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, in the Vice Presidential election, boosting his victory over the INDIA bloc's Justice B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan amassed 452 first preference votes against Reddy's 300, with 15 votes deemed invalid.

The Vice Presidential election saw a remarkable 98.20% voter turnout, as 767 out of 781 MPs participated. Rijiju emphasized the election's conduciveness, asserting that secret voting allowed MPs to choose based on conscience, underscoring bipartisan support for Radhakrishnan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly elected Vice President, lauding his commitment to upholding Constitutional values and enriching Parliamentary discourse.

Radhakrishnan's triumph was further solidified by a broad display of support, including Prime Minister Modi's commendation of his life dedicated to societal service and empowerment of marginalized communities. Meanwhile, Justice Reddy, despite his defeat, resolved to continue advocating his ideological principles with reinforced fervor, appreciating Opposition leaders for their endorsement.

TRENDING

1
Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Feud in Maharashtra

Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Feud in Maharashtra

 India
2
Trump Intervenes in Middle East Tensions

Trump Intervenes in Middle East Tensions

 United States
3
NDA's Historic Win: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

NDA's Historic Win: CP Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

 India
4
Macron Appoints New French PM Amidst Political Turmoil

Macron Appoints New French PM Amidst Political Turmoil

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025