A Call for Change: Tackling the Epidemic of Chronic Illness in American Children

The U.S. government addresses the chronic illness epidemic in children, advocating for nutritional changes and cautioning against processed foods and drugs. The Make America Healthy Again Commission led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., offers proposals focusing on nutrition, advertising limitations, and more federal oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:34 IST
The U.S. government is set to combat the rising epidemic of chronic illnesses among American children, focusing on nutrition and marketing reforms. The 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission, in its latest report, recommended offering full-fat milk in schools and restricting food and drug marketing.

Led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the commission, established by former President Donald Trump, connects processed foods and over-prescription of medications to increasing cases of obesity, diabetes, autism, and ADHD. The commission urged more stringent federal oversight of direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising.

Despite the recommendations, health advocates criticized the lack of scientific backing and regulatory changes, particularly in agrochemical approval processes. The report emphasizes nutrition and lifestyle over stricter regulations, sparking debate among industry groups and health experts.

