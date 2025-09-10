Left Menu

Global Markets Poised Amid Economic Data and Political Shifts

MSCI's global equity index rose as the dollar firmed and Treasury yields increased before key inflation reports. The U.S. jobs report revision suggests slower growth, yet markets remain optimistic about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Global political changes continue affecting market dynamics, alongside fluctuations in currencies and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 02:18 IST
MSCI's global equity index climbed alongside a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields on Tuesday, setting the stage for key inflation reports. The U.S. Labor Department's revision showed 911,000 fewer jobs created through March, indicating a potential slowdown before the tariff impact. Despite this, investor confidence persists with expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

As inflation data looms, market participants express optimism about sustained economic performance despite reduced job creation. According to Julia Hermann, global market strategist at New York Life Investments, the equity market remains attractive due to a strong earnings outlook and potential future Federal Reserve support.

In the context of global market reactions, French political maneuvers, Japan's prime ministerial shifts, and Argentina's electoral outcomes have added layers of complexity. Meanwhile, commodities like oil and gold are experiencing subtle fluctuations, reacting to geopolitical tensions and the anticipated Federal Reserve actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

