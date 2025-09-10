Revamping Children's Health: The New U.S. Strategy

The U.S. government is addressing what it considers an epidemic of chronic illness among children, prompted by the 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission's new recommendations. Spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the commission calls for significant dietary and marketing changes to bolster children's health.

The commission's recent report highlights links between processed foods, over-medication, and rising rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, autism, and ADHD. It proposes changes in school diets to include full-fat milk and suggests further research into vaccine and prescription drug safety. However, the report avoids recommending alterations to agrochemical regulations.

While the commission's initiatives receive backing from farming and agrochemical sectors, they face criticism from health advocates for lacking scientific basis. The report stresses nutrition and lifestyle shifts over regulatory measures, urging federal agencies to work together for healthier future guidelines.