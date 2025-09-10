Left Menu

Inditex Surges Despite Complex Market, Defies Currency Challenges

Inditex, owner of Zara, reported a 9% rise in autumn sales, overcoming challenges in a complex market environment. Despite a weaker U.S. dollar and flat first-half profits, Inditex's strategic supply chain gave it an edge in adapting to U.S. tariffs, boosting shares by 6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:13 IST
Inditex Surges Despite Complex Market, Defies Currency Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, announced a strong start to its autumn sales season, reporting a 9% increase in revenue from August 1 to September 8 compared to last year, in currency-adjusted terms. This acceleration follows a 5.1% rise in the first half of the year. Following the announcement, the company's shares rose by 6% in early trading, marking a positive shift from earlier declines.

The performance in the third quarter marked a rebound following a second-quarter sales miss, where revenues totaled 10.08 billion euros, falling short of analysts' expectations of 10.26 billion. The impact of a weaker U.S. dollar on sales in Inditex's second-largest market, the United States, was a significant factor, with the company projecting a 4% sales erosion due to currency changes by 2025. Despite this, analysts like Sara Herrando Deprit from Kutxabank Investment see potential for stronger growth in the latter half of the year.

CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras described the company's first-half performance as solid amidst a challenging market landscape, exacerbated by U.S. tariff policies. While Inditex's net profit for the first half showed minimal growth, the company's continued market share gains reflect its robust supply chain strategy, positioning it for resilience amidst global trade tensions and currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025