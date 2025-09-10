Inditex Surges Despite Complex Market, Defies Currency Challenges

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, announced a strong start to its autumn sales season, reporting a 9% increase in revenue from August 1 to September 8 compared to last year, in currency-adjusted terms. This acceleration follows a 5.1% rise in the first half of the year. Following the announcement, the company's shares rose by 6% in early trading, marking a positive shift from earlier declines.

The performance in the third quarter marked a rebound following a second-quarter sales miss, where revenues totaled 10.08 billion euros, falling short of analysts' expectations of 10.26 billion. The impact of a weaker U.S. dollar on sales in Inditex's second-largest market, the United States, was a significant factor, with the company projecting a 4% sales erosion due to currency changes by 2025. Despite this, analysts like Sara Herrando Deprit from Kutxabank Investment see potential for stronger growth in the latter half of the year.

CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras described the company's first-half performance as solid amidst a challenging market landscape, exacerbated by U.S. tariff policies. While Inditex's net profit for the first half showed minimal growth, the company's continued market share gains reflect its robust supply chain strategy, positioning it for resilience amidst global trade tensions and currency fluctuations.

