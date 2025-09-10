South Korea Strives to Return Detained Workers Amid Immigration Raid

South Korea is actively collaborating with the United States to expedite the return of hundreds of Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in Georgia. The South Korean foreign ministry has confirmed that a chartered plane was initially scheduled to transport the workers back home; however, due to current U.S. circumstances, the Wednesday departure faces uncertainty.

In an effort to address the situation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the White House. Minister Cho reassured Korean companies during a meeting in Washington that he is focused on ensuring the safe return of the workers and safeguarding their future re-entry into the United States.

The detained workers were involved in a major Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project. South Korea's efforts also extend to negotiating enhanced visa guidelines for Korean professionals working on U.S. soil, addressing business challenges posed by strict U.S. visa limitations. Meanwhile, U.S. officials recognize the urgency of resolving this issue swiftly and legally.