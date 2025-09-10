Left Menu

Persistent Power Struggles in Meghalaya's Amlarem

Residents of Amlarem in Meghalaya face daily power outages despite nearby energy projects. Legislator Lahkmen Rymbui highlighted the issue in the Assembly. The government acknowledges weather-related disruptions and planned maintenance as causes, promising to upgrade infrastructure and improve supply with the upcoming Syndai sub-station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:37 IST
  • India

Candlelight dinners are a forced routine for residents of Amlarem, a subdivision in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, due to frequent power outages. Despite hosting two power projects—Lakroh and Leshka—the area is plagued by an unreliable electricity supply, as revealed by UDP legislator Lahkmen Rymbui in the state Assembly.

Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal addressed the issue, noting that adverse weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and strong winds often result in snapped conductors and fallen trees. These contribute to the widespread outages affecting Amlarem and the surrounding Bakur-Dawki-Darrang region. Additionally, planned shutdowns for system upgrades under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and LR projects further exacerbate the situation.

Mondal reassured that efforts are being made to resolve these challenges. Sixteen linemen are deployed in Amlarem subdivision to ensure quick response to breakdowns. Plans to sanction the Syndai sub-station aim to boost power reliability, with similar improvements promised for Rajabala in West Garo Hills district within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

