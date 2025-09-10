Brazil Pushes for New Forum Connecting Climate Policy and Trade

Brazil is set to propose a new international forum to address the impact of climate policies on trade, tackling issues that have not been sufficiently covered by the World Trade Organization (WTO) or United Nations climate dialogues, according to three officials who are privy to the plan.

Emerging economies, including Brazil, South Africa, and India, claim the European Union's environmental policies, such as the deforestation import ban, hinder trade. Despite repeated attempts to include this topic in U.N. climate summits, Europe insists it remains a matter for the WTO, where Brazil aims to present its proposal.

The forum, to be proposed by Brazil at the WTO public forum, hopes to launch during COP30 in November. It aims to create an effective platform to discuss trade and climate, countering EU policies like the anti-deforestation law and carbon border tariff, seen as trade barriers by some developing nations.