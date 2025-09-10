Left Menu

Union Minister Encourages Action on Unified Pension Scheme

Union Minister Jitendra Singh urges pensioners to actively engage with the Unified Pension Scheme for clearer understanding. Highlighting senior citizens' role in 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the government introduces a switch facility between UPS and NPS for informed financial planning. The deadline for opting is September 30, 2025.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has called upon elderly citizens and pensioners to engage with the relevant departments to clarify any uncertainties regarding the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). He chaired the 14th All India Pension Adalat in New Delhi to address these concerns.

Speaking at the event, Singh emphasized the ongoing discussions around pensioners' welfare and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, which identifies senior citizens as crucial contributors to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The UPS, aimed at simplifying life for retirees, has had its rules officially released.

He encouraged direct interaction with department officials for queries about the scheme. The UPS offers predictable retirement income alongside the National Pension System. A new switch facility allows eligible central government employees to shift from UPS back to NPS under specified conditions, with the deadline for this choice set as September 30, 2025.

