Left Menu

Policybazaar's Rapid Offline Expansion in West Bengal Boosts Insurance Sales

Policybazaar's offline operations in West Bengal are booming, contributing 30% to total sales and growing at 60%. The company is expanding its presence, with term insurance being a key market. Educated, salaried individuals dominate policyholder demographics. The GST waiver is expected to further accelerate growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:01 IST
Policybazaar's Rapid Offline Expansion in West Bengal Boosts Insurance Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Policybazaar has reported significant growth in its offline business operations in West Bengal, achieving a 60% growth rate and accounting for nearly 30% of total sales in the region. This was disclosed by Gaurav Surana, Deputy Vice President (East) Life Insurance at Policybazaar.

With a presence in at least 80 cities, the company has opened 15 offices and point-of-sale outlets across India in the last fiscal year. Surana highlighted that term insurance has become a significant player in the West Bengal market, contributing 26% to the policy count in FY'25.

The demographic of policyholders in West Bengal is predominantly educated and salaried, with graduates and above making up more than 80% of customers. Female participation has also risen, with women representing 11.7% of buyers in West Bengal. The GST waiver on insurance is expected to further drive growth.

TRENDING

1
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India
2
Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

 China
3
Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

 India
4
Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025