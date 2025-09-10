Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Reforming Women's and Children's Welfare

A consultative workshop organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development aimed at reforming social welfare for women and children. Chaired by Anil Malik, it focused on nutrition, safety, and protection through initiatives like Mission Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya, encouraging policy reforms and collaborative efforts.

  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development recently hosted a consultative workshop to strategize improvements in the social welfare and security sectors, with a particular focus on women- and child-centered initiatives.

Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry, led the event, which gathered representatives from various states and Union Territories. The dialogue concentrated on flagship initiatives such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which aims to enhance nutrition and early childhood education; Mission Shakti, dedicated to the safety and empowerment of women; and Mission Vatsalya, focused on children's holistic development and protection.

State and UT secretaries proposed reforms spanning legislation, policies, institutions, and processes to ensure more efficient service delivery. Discussions underscored the necessity of scheme convergence, community engagement, and innovative practices to boost effectiveness and materialize the workshop's commitment to a prioritization of women and children's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

