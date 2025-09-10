Tragic Gas Leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Leaves One Dead

A fatal gas leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited in Ranjitnagar village resulted in the death of one worker on Wednesday, according to police officials. The incident occurred shortly after noon, as confirmed by DSP Hareshbhai Dudhat.

Authorities, alongside the company's emergency response team, acted promptly to manage the situation. The workers affected by the gas leak were provided with antidotes and sent to nearby hospitals. "We received information about the gas leak at 12.10 pm. Those experiencing nausea were treated immediately at the on-site Occupational Health Centre," Dudhat informed ANI.

While one fatality has been reported, Dudhat assured that residents of nearby villages need not panic, as efforts are underway to secure the area and prevent further harm.

