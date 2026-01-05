Left Menu

Fresh Brain Fever Fatality Raises Alarm in Kerala

Sachidanandan, a 72-year-old resident of Kozhikode, Kerala, died of brain fever. The infection, identified as amoebic meningoencephalitis, worsened despite hospitalization. Health officials have launched an investigation into the source of the contagion, potentially linked to contaminated water. Last year, Kerala recorded 170 brain fever cases and 42 deaths.

Updated: 05-01-2026 22:21 IST
  • India

A resurgence of brain fever fatalities has emerged in Kerala, with health officials confirming a new death on Monday.

Sachidanandan, aged 72, from Kozhikode's Puthiyangadi, succumbed to the infection despite hospitalization and testing that confirmed amoebic meningoencephalitis.

An official probe is underway to determine the source of infection, as Kerala previously reported 170 cases accompanied by 42 deaths last year, possibly due to contaminated water exposure.

