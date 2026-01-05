Fresh Brain Fever Fatality Raises Alarm in Kerala

A resurgence of brain fever fatalities has emerged in Kerala, with health officials confirming a new death on Monday.

Sachidanandan, aged 72, from Kozhikode's Puthiyangadi, succumbed to the infection despite hospitalization and testing that confirmed amoebic meningoencephalitis.

An official probe is underway to determine the source of infection, as Kerala previously reported 170 cases accompanied by 42 deaths last year, possibly due to contaminated water exposure.