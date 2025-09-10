Left Menu

Wall Street's Bullish Momentum: The Impact of Falling Producer Prices and Oracle's Surge

U.S. stock markets are poised for gains following an unexpected drop in producer prices, indicating potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Oracle's optimistic forecast boosted chipmakers and power supply companies. Barclays raised the S&P 500 target amid these developments, fueling optimism in Wall Street's historically challenging September.

U.S. stock markets appeared set for a positive open on Wednesday, buoyed by unexpectedly low producer inflation numbers and Oracle's impressive performance in cloud computing. These factors have heightened expectations for an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this September.

The drop in producer prices, a key economic indicator, was mainly due to a decline in the cost of services, providing a hopeful sign for investors and strengthening the Fed's flexibility to reduce rates. Financial betting indicated a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Oracle's forecast of substantial revenue growth in its cloud infrastructure division sent its stock surging, which had a positive ripple effect on related sectors like chipmakers and power supply companies. Meanwhile, Barclays bolstered market sentiment by raising their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,450. All this occurs as the U.S. enters September, a month traditionally seen as challenging for equities.

