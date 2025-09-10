Left Menu

EU Targets Chinese Refineries in New Sanctions Against Russia

The European Commission is planning to include certain Chinese refineries in its next sanctions package against Russia. As part of its 19th round of sanctions, the EU aims to crack down on companies aiding Russia in bypassing Western restrictions. The proposal expands on previous measures targeting financial institutions from China and India.

The European Commission is reportedly considering adding specific Chinese refineries to its latest array of sanctions against Russia, marking an assertive step in the EU's ongoing efforts to penalize Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Building upon its previous sanctions, which included Chinese and Indian financial institutions, the proposed measures aim to thwart any established entities that might be assisting Russia in circumventing Western economic restrictions.

The upcoming 19th sanctions package could be proposed soon after European representatives return from Washington, with the stipulation that all member states must unanimously agree for the sanctions to take effect.

