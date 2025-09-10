EU Targets Chinese Refineries in New Sanctions Against Russia

The European Commission is reportedly considering adding specific Chinese refineries to its latest array of sanctions against Russia, marking an assertive step in the EU's ongoing efforts to penalize Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Building upon its previous sanctions, which included Chinese and Indian financial institutions, the proposed measures aim to thwart any established entities that might be assisting Russia in circumventing Western economic restrictions.

The upcoming 19th sanctions package could be proposed soon after European representatives return from Washington, with the stipulation that all member states must unanimously agree for the sanctions to take effect.

