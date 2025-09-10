Wall Street Soars as Inflation Cools

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record intraday highs on Wednesday, driven by surprisingly low producer inflation data. This fueled speculation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, catalyzing investor enthusiasm.

Adding to the positive momentum, cloud computing giant Oracle experienced a marked surge, reinforcing bullish market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also witnessed an uptick, climbing 20.2 points to initiate trading at 45,731.5. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also opened strongly, rising significantly alongside the Dow.

(With inputs from agencies.)