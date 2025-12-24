Left Menu

Faith Under Fire: Suvendu Adhikari's Rallying Cry

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari raised concerns over the safety of 'Sanatan Dharma' in West Bengal during a rally in Sagar Island. He alleged idol vandalism and police inaction while stressing potential political repercussions. Adhikari expressed a personal connection to the local community amid looming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:04 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's opposition leader, claimed on Wednesday that 'Sanatan Dharma' faces a threat in the state. His comments came during a rally at Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas, following prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

The BJP leader accused local authorities of failing to act against those vandalizing idols in various district temples. Adhikari further alleged that in Kakdwip, idols were loaded onto police vans, yet no arrests were made. Such incidents, he asserted, have fostered insecurity among Hindus in the region.

Adhikari warned law enforcement to adjust their approach or face political consequences post-April elections. After securing permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court, Adhikari reinforced his ties with Sagar Island, calling himself a 'kutum' or relative of the residents.

