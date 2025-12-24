Faith Under Fire: Suvendu Adhikari's Rallying Cry
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari raised concerns over the safety of 'Sanatan Dharma' in West Bengal during a rally in Sagar Island. He alleged idol vandalism and police inaction while stressing potential political repercussions. Adhikari expressed a personal connection to the local community amid looming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's opposition leader, claimed on Wednesday that 'Sanatan Dharma' faces a threat in the state. His comments came during a rally at Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas, following prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.
The BJP leader accused local authorities of failing to act against those vandalizing idols in various district temples. Adhikari further alleged that in Kakdwip, idols were loaded onto police vans, yet no arrests were made. Such incidents, he asserted, have fostered insecurity among Hindus in the region.
Adhikari warned law enforcement to adjust their approach or face political consequences post-April elections. After securing permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court, Adhikari reinforced his ties with Sagar Island, calling himself a 'kutum' or relative of the residents.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks in Jabalpur
BJP's Santhosh Accuses Opposition of Destabilizing Efforts
BJP Leader R Ashoka Speaks Out Against Government's Gruha Lakshmi Fund Mismanagement
BJP Protests Against Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and Controversial Hate Speech Bill
Calcutta High Court Greenlights Suvendu Adhikari's Rally