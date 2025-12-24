Faith Under Fire: Suvendu Adhikari's Rallying Cry

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's opposition leader, claimed on Wednesday that 'Sanatan Dharma' faces a threat in the state. His comments came during a rally at Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas, following prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

The BJP leader accused local authorities of failing to act against those vandalizing idols in various district temples. Adhikari further alleged that in Kakdwip, idols were loaded onto police vans, yet no arrests were made. Such incidents, he asserted, have fostered insecurity among Hindus in the region.

Adhikari warned law enforcement to adjust their approach or face political consequences post-April elections. After securing permission for the rally from the Calcutta High Court, Adhikari reinforced his ties with Sagar Island, calling himself a 'kutum' or relative of the residents.