Exclusive Debut: CRC Group Launches Premium 4-BHK Tower at CRC Maesta

CRC Group unveils a premium tower with 62 exclusive 4-bedroom apartments at CRC Maesta in Greater Noida West. Designed for exclusivity, the development offers modern, nature-inspired living with abundant amenities, ensuring privacy and community engagement. It features strong connectivity, enhancing its value as a premium residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CRC Group, a renowned real estate developer based in the NCR region, has announced the launch of its premium tower at CRC Maesta, Greater Noida West. This new development offers 62 exclusive 4-bedroom residences, designed for those seeking luxury and exclusivity within a thoughtfully planned community.

The CRC Maesta development prides itself on promoting leisure and community engagement while ensuring individual privacy. It features more than 70% of its area as landscaped green spaces and enjoys excellent connectivity to major expressways, adding to its appeal as a premium residential address.

The project includes five residential towers, each equipped with modern amenities such as a state-of-the-art clubhouse and lifestyle facilities. The strong location advantages and superior infrastructure reinforce CRC Maesta's status as a significant real estate offering with long-term growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

