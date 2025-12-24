Exclusive Debut: CRC Group Launches Premium 4-BHK Tower at CRC Maesta

CRC Group, a renowned real estate developer based in the NCR region, has announced the launch of its premium tower at CRC Maesta, Greater Noida West. This new development offers 62 exclusive 4-bedroom residences, designed for those seeking luxury and exclusivity within a thoughtfully planned community.

The CRC Maesta development prides itself on promoting leisure and community engagement while ensuring individual privacy. It features more than 70% of its area as landscaped green spaces and enjoys excellent connectivity to major expressways, adding to its appeal as a premium residential address.

The project includes five residential towers, each equipped with modern amenities such as a state-of-the-art clubhouse and lifestyle facilities. The strong location advantages and superior infrastructure reinforce CRC Maesta's status as a significant real estate offering with long-term growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)