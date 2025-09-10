Supreme Court Highlights Indian Constitution's Strength Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

The Indian Supreme Court has reaffirmed its pride in the nation's constitution, citing its role in preserving democracy amid political instability in neighboring countries like Nepal. Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked on the matter during a hearing regarding the President's reference on constitutional matters.

The reference, filed by President Draupadi Murmu, seeks clarity from the top court on whether timelines can be imposed on the Governor and President regarding assent to state bills. Notably, only twenty out of seventeen thousand bills have faced delays since 1970, according to data presented by the Solicitor General of India (SGI).

Despite the SGI's insistence on the relevance of historical data, the Supreme Court maintained its position against considering one-sided data submissions, emphasizing fairness in the proceedings. Justice Vikram Nath and CJI Gavai highlighted the resilience of India's democracy, regardless of the percentage of bills withheld, referencing recent turmoil in Nepal and Bangladesh.

