Supreme Court Highlights Indian Constitution's Strength Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

The Indian Supreme Court underscored its pride in the nation's constitution amidst political unrest in neighboring Nepal. Justice B.R. Gavai noted the constitution's role in upholding democracy, as the court reviewed the President's request on timelines for gubernatorial and presidential assent to state bills, emphasizing data usage fairness in proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supreme Court has reaffirmed its pride in the nation's constitution, citing its role in preserving democracy amid political instability in neighboring countries like Nepal. Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked on the matter during a hearing regarding the President's reference on constitutional matters.

The reference, filed by President Draupadi Murmu, seeks clarity from the top court on whether timelines can be imposed on the Governor and President regarding assent to state bills. Notably, only twenty out of seventeen thousand bills have faced delays since 1970, according to data presented by the Solicitor General of India (SGI).

Despite the SGI's insistence on the relevance of historical data, the Supreme Court maintained its position against considering one-sided data submissions, emphasizing fairness in the proceedings. Justice Vikram Nath and CJI Gavai highlighted the resilience of India's democracy, regardless of the percentage of bills withheld, referencing recent turmoil in Nepal and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

