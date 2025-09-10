Left Menu

Global Markets React to Softer U.S. Inflation Data and Geopolitical Tensions

Global shares rose and the dollar dipped as U.S. inflation data disappointed, boosting hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Concurrently, geopolitical tensions from Israel's actions and Russia's activities influenced oil prices and defense actions. Market reaction showed a mixed response across global indices and currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares experienced an upward trend on Wednesday as the dollar saw a slight dip, driven primarily by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data that bolstered prospects for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions heightened as Israel's actions against Hamas leadership in Qatar pushed oil prices higher and kept gold near peak levels.

The U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.1% decrease in the Producer Price Index for final demand, following a significant 0.7% rise in July. Economists had predicted a 0.3% increase, setting the stage for anticipated interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meetings. Meanwhile, Carol Schleif of BMO Private Wealth suggested a favorable climate for multiple rate reductions before year-end.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq responded positively to the PPI data. The Dow Jones mediated a slight drop while global indices overall showed an incremental rise. Currency movements reflected a weakening dollar against the yen and euro, influenced by rate cut expectations. In energy markets, oil prices moved upward, underscored by geopolitical incidents, yet concerns over crude oversupply moderated additional gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

