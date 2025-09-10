Left Menu

Physiotherapists' Use of 'Dr' Title Under Review by Health Authorities

The Directorate General of Health Services is re-evaluating a directive that restricts physiotherapists from using the prefix 'Dr'. Organizations have raised objections, claiming it causes identity issues. An official letter has emphasized retaining 'Dr' strictly for registered medical practitioners, with legal implications for misuse highlighted by a legal opinion.

The contentious directive from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) that reserves the title 'Dr' exclusively for registered medical practitioners while excluding physiotherapists is presently under reconsideration, official sources disclosed on Wednesday.

An official letter authored by Dr. Sunita Sharma to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali of the Indian Medical Association reaffirms the committee's stance that physiotherapy professionals cannot adopt the 'Dr' prefix. Dated September 9, the directive calls for immediate removal of 'Dr' in physiotherapy-related content in educational materials, and seeks a suitable alternative title for the discipline's graduates.

The letter highlights resistance from bodies like the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation against unauthorized use of 'Dr' and 'PT'. The prevailing decision stems from the Ethics Committee's 2004 meeting, supported by legal scrutiny, designating 'Dr' for modern medicine practitioners alone, with legal consequences tied to the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.

(With inputs from agencies.)

