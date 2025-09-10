Left Menu

Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

Brazil has connected its northernmost state, Roraima, to the national electric grid, promising significant fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions. This move is part of a broader initiative for energy integration in South America and aims to provide reliable energy across the region, including Indigenous communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST
Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil has made a significant leap in its energy infrastructure by connecting Roraima, the nation's northernmost state, to its national electric grid. This strategic move, announced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to save 600 million reais annually in fuel costs, while cutting down on carbon emissions.

President Lula highlighted the achievement as a model for energy integration across South America. He emphasized that a connected grid could ensure energy security for the entire region, eliminating the risk of any country facing an energy crisis. Roraima's integration ends its reliance on imported power from Venezuela.

The journey to connect Roraima was initiated over 14 years ago, facing delays due to environmental and Indigenous land concerns. Lula underscored a commitment to inclusivity, promising that both energy and internet services would reach Indigenous communities to prevent societal exclusion.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and Healthcare Crisis

Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and...

 India
3
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
4
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025