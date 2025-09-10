Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

Brazil has made a significant leap in its energy infrastructure by connecting Roraima, the nation's northernmost state, to its national electric grid. This strategic move, announced by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to save 600 million reais annually in fuel costs, while cutting down on carbon emissions.

President Lula highlighted the achievement as a model for energy integration across South America. He emphasized that a connected grid could ensure energy security for the entire region, eliminating the risk of any country facing an energy crisis. Roraima's integration ends its reliance on imported power from Venezuela.

The journey to connect Roraima was initiated over 14 years ago, facing delays due to environmental and Indigenous land concerns. Lula underscored a commitment to inclusivity, promising that both energy and internet services would reach Indigenous communities to prevent societal exclusion.