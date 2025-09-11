Stranded Pilgrims in Nepal Amid Protests Seek Government's Aid

Nine pilgrims from Ayodhya, visiting for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, find themselves stranded in Nepal due to intense protests against alleged corruption, according to district administration officials. Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde assured the pilgrims' safety, urging the central government to organize flights for their return given the difficulty of road travel during the unrest.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Funde stated that although the pilgrims are secure, their distance from the border makes flying the only feasible option. "Some merchants informed me about the pilgrims' situation and their intended route back through Nepal, now complicated by the turmoil," he explained.

Reacting to the situation, the Indian Embassy in Beijing released an advisory for Indian nationals in the Tibet Autonomous Region, warning them of the disruptions caused by the protests in Nepal. The advice highlighted the need for caution amid the high-altitude terrain and urged adherence to local advisories during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

These developments occur amid violent protests in Nepal, triggered by a Gen-Z youth group demanding the lift of a social media ban and government transparency. The protests resulted in 30 fatalities and over a thousand injuries. Security forces have employed live fire and tear gas to control the escalating situation.

The Nepalese government's decision to block social media, justified as a measure to combat misinformation, has been criticized by rights organizations as severe censorship. The turbulence has cast a shadow over the safe return of the Ayodhya pilgrims, necessitating swift intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)