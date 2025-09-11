Swift Response Contained Fire in Purnea Special Train's Coach
A fire erupted in the Purnea Special Train's luggage coach in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Prompt action by UP Police and fire brigade brought the situation under control. The train continued its journey after detaching the affected coach. Further information is expected as investigations proceed.
A fire broke out on Thursday in the luggage coach of the Purnea Special Train traveling through Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Timely intervention by the UP Police and the local fire brigade managed to control the blaze effectively, preventing further damage.
In a bid to ensure passenger safety and maintain the schedule, railway officials detached the damaged luggage coach, allowing the train to resume its journey. The quick response of the emergency services was lauded by onlookers and passengers alike.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are anticipated as they come to light. The incident underscores the importance of preparedness and efficient management in averting potential disasters in public transportation.
