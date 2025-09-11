Celebrating 132 Years: Swami Vivekananda's Timeless Chicago Speech

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday praised Swami Vivekananda's iconic speech at the 1893 Chicago World Parliament of Religions, marking its 132nd anniversary. Delivered on September 11, the address highlighted Indian culture's greatness and Sanatan Dharma's spirit.

In a post on the platform X, CM Dhami underscored how Swami Vivekananda's words conveyed a powerful message of India's spiritual heritage to the world. He called for embracing Vivekananda's teachings of tolerance, unity, and humanity in daily life. Vivekananda, born as Narendranath Datta, was a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and a proponent of service and spiritual growth.

Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech advocated religious pluralism inherent in Hinduism, condemning sectarianism, bigotry, and fanaticism. Proudly highlighting India's shelter to Jewish and Zoroastrian communities, his message of universal harmony struck a chord globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, declaring the speech a 'watershed' moment that celebrated Indian culture on a global platform.

