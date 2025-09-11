Left Menu

Shocking Double Homicide: Man Surrenders with Severed Heads

Kolanji surrenders to Vellore Prison after beheading his wife Lakshmi and her partner Thangarasu in Tamil Nadu. Enraged by their affair, Kolanji committed the brutal act, fled with their heads, and later surrendered, leading to immediate police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a shocking series of events in Tamil Nadu, a man identified as Kolanji surrendered to Vellore Prison on Thursday after committing a gruesome double murder. Kolanji, a resident of Kallakurichi district's Malaikottalam area, beheaded his second wife Lakshmi and her partner Thangarasu upon discovering their affair.

The brutal incident unfolded on the terrace of Kolanji's residence, where he slit the throats of the victims and fled with their decapitated heads. The bodies were later found by the Varanjaram police, who responded swiftly to a tip-off, seizing the remains and transferring them to Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy examinations.

Kolanji's dramatic surrender at Vellore Prison, with the severed heads carried in a bag, prompted immediate notification to the Paagayam police. He was subsequently arrested, and a thorough investigation into the gruesome murders is ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

