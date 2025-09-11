Amit Shah Expands Fast Track Immigration Initiative to Five More Airports

In a move to enhance immigration services across India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the expansion of the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP) to five more airports. The announcement, made via video conferencing, included airports in Lucknow, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli.

Lauding the new step as a boost for traveller convenience, Shah emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating speed, skill, and scope into immigration processes. He expressed pride in this development, which he linked to India's cultural legacy, referencing Swami Vivekananda's historic address in Chicago.

The FTI-TTP, a key element of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' plan, promises world-class immigration services to make international travel smoother. Initially free for Indian and OCI cardholders, the program requires online registration and biometric verification. It will soon cover 21 airports nationwide.