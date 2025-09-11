Left Menu

Amit Shah Expands Fast Track Immigration Initiative to Five More Airports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program to five additional airports. This initiative aims to enhance immigration services and streamline international travel. The program, part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, initially targets Indian citizens and OCI cardholders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a move to enhance immigration services across India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the expansion of the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP) to five more airports. The announcement, made via video conferencing, included airports in Lucknow, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli.

Lauding the new step as a boost for traveller convenience, Shah emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating speed, skill, and scope into immigration processes. He expressed pride in this development, which he linked to India's cultural legacy, referencing Swami Vivekananda's historic address in Chicago.

The FTI-TTP, a key element of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' plan, promises world-class immigration services to make international travel smoother. Initially free for Indian and OCI cardholders, the program requires online registration and biometric verification. It will soon cover 21 airports nationwide.

