QCI Unveils Next-Gen Quality Reforms to Drive Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

The Quality Council of India (QCI) has announced an ambitious set of next-generation quality reforms on the eve of Sushasan Divas 2025, aimed at strengthening India’s national quality ecosystem and advancing the country toward the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Guided by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, the reforms draw inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of good governance and honour the legacy of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiatives are designed to create a transformational impact across critical sectors, including healthcare, laboratories, manufacturing and India’s MSME ecosystem.

Q Mark: A New Era of Transparency and Trust

At the heart of the reforms is the introduction of the Q Mark – Desh ka Haq, a QR-coded national mark of quality that will allow citizens to verify the credentials of laboratories, hospitals and MSMEs. By ensuring real-time disclosure and curbing the menace of fake certificates, the Q Mark aims to shift India’s quality ecosystem from one reliant on physical inspections to one rooted in transparency and trust.

The reforms also reduce paperwork, cut inspection timelines and lighten regulatory frictions, while expanding the assessor pool by lowering entry barriers and inviting younger professionals to strengthen last-mile reach.

Quality Setu and Unified Accreditation Platform

QCI will launch Quality Setu, a secure, ticket-based portal for time-bound grievance redressal and feedback resolution. Additionally, a single, digital, modular accreditation platform will replace multiple portals, allowing for paperless, fast and simplified accreditation processes for enterprises and institutions.

Empowering MSMEs for Global Competitiveness

Recognising that India’s six crore MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, QCI’s reforms provide extensive support to small enterprises:

Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers will be mentored under the ZED and Lean certification programmes.

One lakh MSMEs and Self-Help Groups under the ODOP initiative will be trained in quality, branding and packaging in 2026.

A Shop Floor Best Practices Playbook will be introduced to help MSMEs adopt global-quality standards.

Fees for ZED and Lean certifications will be reduced to enhance affordability.

These steps aim to elevate Indian products to global benchmarks and strengthen the participation of small enterprises in international supply chains.

NABL Reforms: Positioning India as the World’s Testing Capital

Under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), QCI has initiated reforms to modernise India’s testing ecosystem:

A model scope for medical laboratories to ensure uniform accreditation.

Technical skilling of 5,000 laboratory professionals in 2026.

48-hour approval for authorised signatories through self-declaration.

48-hour scope extensions for labs handling similar products or parameters.

Removal of additional fees for product-based accreditation where test parameters already exist.

These reforms aim to significantly reduce turnaround times and support India’s ambition to become a global hub for testing and calibration.

NABH Reforms: Enhancing Patient Safety Nationwide

In the healthcare sector, the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) will roll out reforms focused on strengthening patient safety:

NABH’s MITRA programme will provide verified mentors to guide hospitals, especially in smaller towns.

Hospitals with at least 20% occupancy can now apply for accreditation.

Penalties will shift from blanket bans to graded corrective measures.

Gunvatta Pathshala will offer role-based training for doctors, nurses and technicians.

AI-assisted desktop surveillance will reduce the need for frequent physical inspections in consistently performing hospitals.

NABCB Reforms: Supporting Global Market Access

For certification bodies under the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB):

Accredited certification will be available for Indian-made products to ease global market entry.

A Quality Passport will be launched to enable faster international access for Indian products and services.

Fast-track accreditation for fields like drones and cybersecurity will support emerging technology sectors.

A Transformative Push for a Quality-Driven India

QCI Chairman Shri Jaxay Shah said the reforms reflect the national aspiration of emerging as a Vishwaguru and a developed nation by 2047. He noted that the new measures aim to simplify accreditation, remove procedural friction, expand trust-based systems and create a tech-enabled, transparent, and accessible national quality architecture.

Over the years, QCI has steadily modernised India’s quality landscape through structural reforms, digital integration, and efforts to reduce compliance burdens. The newly announced reforms mark the next leap—positioning quality as a catalyst for sustainable growth, institutional trust and national progress.