Left Menu

Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

Over 20 lakh Indian households have installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with plans to add 30 lakh more. The initiative, led by Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, aims for one crore rooftop solar installations. States are encouraged to adopt this utility-led model for greater sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:35 IST
Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 20 lakh households across India have embraced the government's push for sustainable energy by installing rooftop solar systems, part of the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Announced by New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, the program is set to expand rapidly.

The government targets equipping one crore homes with solar panels, aiming to add 30 lakh additional installations soon. State governments are encouraged to adopt a utility-led model, enhancing the scheme's reach to satisfy widespread demand.

The initiative has seen significant results, with nearly half of the current beneficiaries experiencing zero electricity bills. This push aligns with the national objective to achieve 550GW of renewable energy by 2030, already having reached close to half of that in non-fossil fuel-based capacity.

TRENDING

1
Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

Rescue Mission Intensifies Amidst Turmoil in Nepal

 India
2
Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto Gains

Stock Futures Brace for Inflation Impact as Markets Rally Amid AI and Crypto...

 Global
3
Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

Cybercrime Surge in Southwest Delhi: Uncovering the Scams

 India
4
Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Government

Successful Evacuation of Telugu People from Nepal by Andhra Pradesh Governme...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025