Surging Solar: India's Ambitious Energy Transformation

Over 20 lakh households across India have embraced the government's push for sustainable energy by installing rooftop solar systems, part of the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Announced by New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, the program is set to expand rapidly.

The government targets equipping one crore homes with solar panels, aiming to add 30 lakh additional installations soon. State governments are encouraged to adopt a utility-led model, enhancing the scheme's reach to satisfy widespread demand.

The initiative has seen significant results, with nearly half of the current beneficiaries experiencing zero electricity bills. This push aligns with the national objective to achieve 550GW of renewable energy by 2030, already having reached close to half of that in non-fossil fuel-based capacity.