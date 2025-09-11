India's Bold Step: Launching a New Era of Carbon Capture

In a significant move to balance burgeoning energy demands with climate commitments, the Indian government is poised to launch an ambitious Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) mission. The initiative will offer incentives ranging from 50% to 100% to promote the adoption of carbon capture technologies, as highlighted at the 17th India Coal Summit.

CCUS involves capturing carbon dioxide from industrial and power plant emissions before their entry into the atmosphere. The captured carbon can then be utilized innovatively in products like fuels or stored securely underground. This technology is expected to play a pivotal role in decarbonizing India's power sector, which heavily relies on coal.

As India aims to integrate significant renewable energy into its grid by 2030, challenges persist in ensuring a stable power supply from sources like solar and wind. The CCUS mission is part of India's strategy to maintain energy security and meet its net-zero emissions target by 2070, despite existing reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)