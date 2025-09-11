Left Menu

Maximize Rewards with AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card

The AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card by AU Small Finance Bank is designed for maximizing rewards on everyday purchases, including UPI transactions. Key benefits include cashback, never-expiring Coins, and complimentary lounge access, making it a valuable card for frequent spenders. The card combines traditional credit card benefits with UPI payment advantages.

Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:53 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In the evolving landscape of financial services, credit cards have transcended convenience to become powerful financial tools. AU Small Finance Bank's AU SPONT RuPay Credit Card is a testament to this evolution, offering rewards on everyday purchases, including UPI transactions.

This credit card is designed to maximize value with features like 1% cashback on all eligible UPI and retail transactions, underscoring its appeal to modern consumers. Users earn never-expiring Coins on UPI transactions, redeemable for gadgets and gifts from the AU Rewardz catalogue. Additional perks include a fuel surcharge waiver and complimentary lounge access.

Constructed for the savvy spender, the card provides benefits that cater to lifestyle needs and frequent travels, ensuring peace of mind with robust fraud protection. As AU Small Finance Bank aims to capture the modern, on-the-go market, this card could be a vital asset for daily transactions.

