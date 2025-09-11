Left Menu

Smarter Wealth: The Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund Unveiled

The Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund offers a new way for investors to grow wealth with reduced risk. Using a value-focused strategy, the fund selects undervalued yet strong companies. This NFO promises potential high returns, tax benefits, and a transparent investment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:46 IST
NEW DELHI, September 10—The Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund presents a promising avenue for wealth creation while minimizing risks for investors. Available through ULIPs and long-term investment plans, this fund is imbued with a value-focused strategy, ensuring a transparent method for financial growth.

What sets this fund apart is its underpinning, the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index. This index uniquely selects 50 undervalued yet fundamentally robust companies from the BSE 500 universe, ensuring that only the right stocks make it to the portfolio, thanks to its enhanced value strategy.

Key investor benefits include attractive return potential, tax advantages, and straightforward, rules-based investing, removing the stress of individual stock selection. Launched at Rs. 10 NAV, the fund offers a compelling blend of value investing, diversification, and ease for disciplined wealth creation.

