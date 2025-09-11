Unlocking Homeownership: The 'Khushi' Home Loans Revolution

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) is making strides toward financial inclusion with its innovative 'Khushi' Home Loans, aimed specifically at the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) households. This groundbreaking product promises to overcome barriers such as limited documentation and high EMIs by offering flexible repayment options of up to 30 years, making homeownership both affordable and sustainable.

'Khushi' Home Loans highlight several key benefits, including a loan amount of up to Rs. 20 lakh, tenure flexibility, minimal documentation required, and digital onboarding with the 'Track My Loan' feature for a seamless and transparent loan experience. Additionally, customers can enjoy doorstep service for guidance and support, as well as affordable repo rate-linked interest pricing.

With India's urban housing demand projected to hit 22.2 million units by 2030, most of which falls into the affordable segment, 'Khushi' represents ABHFL's dedication to bridging the gap for millions of aspiring Indian families. By deepening credit penetration, this initiative contributes to India's economic growth and inclusive urban development. To learn more, visit Aditya Birla Housing Finance's dedicated page on 'Khushi' Home Loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)