Allegations and Protests: Sparks of Unrest in India and Nepal

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Nirupam files a complaint against Sanjay Raut for his comments linking Nepal's protests to potential unrest in India. Raut warns about political stagnation and corruption in both countries, blaming India's foreign policy failures. Nepal's youth demand change, nominating Sushila Karki for interim leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:00 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Nirupam (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Nirupam lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut at Mumbai's Versova police station following Raut's controversial comments. Raut drew parallels between Nepal's widespread protests and potential unrest in India, citing political stagnation and corruption as common issues.

Raut asserted that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, survives due to the nation's faith in Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent ideology. He argued that despite governmental shortcomings, including economic struggles and foreign policy missteps, Gandhi's ideologies offer stability.

Nepal continues to see anti-establishment protests led by Gen Z, who criticize corruption and nominate former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. The movement echoes a dissatisfaction with domestic policies and calls for drastic change, resonating with Raut's assertions about India's issues.

