Congress-led UDF in Kerala Expands Coalition with New Alliances

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has bolstered its ranks by including three political parties, most notably the Trinamool Congress, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. This strategic expansion aims to fortify UDF's position against the ruling LDF government.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan announced the induction of P V Anvar's Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress, C K Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party, and the Kerala Kamaraj Congress led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan. These leaders, previously part of the BJP-led NDA, are now aligned with the UDF in opposition to the LDF's alleged anti-people policies.

The UDF, focusing on tribal welfare, is set to commence discussions on seat sharing next month and plans a rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in February. UDF partners are gearing up for the elections, with a firm stance against alliances with the CPI(M) or BJP in local governance.