Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar: Charting Bihar's Development Path

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the national capital. This is Kumar's first visit to Delhi since assuming office for a record fifth term.

During the rendezvous at Shah's residence, the leaders delved into various developmental issues concerning Bihar. Shah, in a social media message, expressed the NDA's dedication to elevating public welfare and governance in Bihar, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Kumar.

Kumar's two-day visit also includes meetings with other top NDA leaders, including plans to meet with PM Modi. Key talks are expected to touch on the state's Cabinet expansion, slated for post-Makar Sankranti.

(With inputs from agencies.)