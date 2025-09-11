Left Menu

IIFL Finance Leads the Way in DPDP Compliance with Consentin Partnership

IIFL Finance partners with Consentin by Leegality to implement DPDP compliance across its operations. This collaboration marks a significant step in the adoption of digital compliance within India's BFSI sector, emphasizing data privacy as a cornerstone of trust. Consentin will enhance IIFL's data protection initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance, a top-tier financial institution in India, has joined forces with Consentin by Leegality, a Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance platform, to achieve full DPDP compliance. This move represents a landmark implementation in the Indian BFSI sector, as IIFL Finance aligns its operations with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The comprehensive use of Consentin will cover consent lifecycle governance, data discovery, cookie compliance, and more, establishing data privacy as a core strategic element for IIFL Finance. CTO Gaurav Sharma emphasized that this partnership will operationalize trust and transparency with their clientele across their diverse loan businesses.

Leegality's CEO, Shivam Singla, highlighted that IIFL's adoption of Consentin signifies a pivotal shift in how enterprises perceive DPDP compliance. The platform will streamline managing consent, data governance, risk management, and ensure audit readiness, positioning IIFL Finance at the forefront of digital compliance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

