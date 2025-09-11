Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, declared on Thursday that his country will not back additional European Union sanctions against Russia until the EU formulates proposals aligning climate targets with the needs of carmakers and heavy industries. This statement represents a demand for restructuring to accommodate specific industrial needs.

Fico voiced this stance during discussions concerning the EU's impending 19th sanctions package against Russia. The proposed sanctions envisage further targeting Chinese companies, Russian banks, and entities within Russia's 'shadow fleet'. Fico's position has sparked dialogue regarding the effectiveness and broader implications of such sanctions.

In his comments following a meeting with EU Council President Antonio Costa in Bratislava, Fico also underscored the necessity for solutions to mitigate soaring electricity prices. He remained firmly against the adoption of additional sanctions packages without adequate EU assurances for economic and industrial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)