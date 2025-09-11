Left Menu

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

India's artillery shell manufacturing is becoming a strategic asset with significant advances in technology and production capability. The sector is key to national defense, with booming defense production and potential global export opportunities. Embracing modern technology and skill development is crucial to maintaining strategic autonomy.

India's defense manufacturing sector is undergoing a transformative shift, with artillery shell manufacturing taking center stage. Despite its low profile, this sector is critical to the country's ammunition strength and national security. Recent years have witnessed an upsurge in defense production, underscoring artillery's importance in conventional warfare.

India is making strides with investment from both public and private sectors, moving swiftly towards advanced manufacturing techniques such as hydraulic forging, CNC machining, and digital inspection methods. This modernization aims to align with global quality standards and address the burgeoning demand for artillery shells in the international arena.

Strategic investments in technology and skill development are necessary for maintaining momentum. With significant increases in exports, India must continue to expand production capabilities, leverage its cost advantages, and embrace Industry 4.0 innovations to sustain its progress and emerge as a formidable player in global defense markets.

