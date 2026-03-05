Left Menu

Forging Future-Ready Talent: India and Finland Strengthen Skilling Ties

India and Finland held a bilateral meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation in skill development and workforce mobility. Both nations seek to leverage their respective strengths to build talent ecosystems, address workforce challenges, and promote vocational education through institutional partnerships and innovative training initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:46 IST
Forging Future-Ready Talent: India and Finland Strengthen Skilling Ties
Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India met Matias Marttinen, Minister of Employment, Government of Finland (Photo/Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Finland have taken a significant step towards bolstering bilateral cooperation in skill development and workforce mobility. On Thursday, Indian Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary met with Finland's Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen, during Finland President Alexander Stubb's state visit to India. The focus was on fostering resilient, future-ready talent ecosystems between the two nations.

The discussions emphasized enhancing collaboration across institutions, industries, and training systems to facilitate vocational education and mobility of skilled professionals. Chaudhary underscored the natural synergy between India's demographic strengths and Finland's technological excellence, while Marttinen highlighted the value of Indian talent contributing to diverse Finnish sectors.

The meeting highlighted opportunities across healthcare, construction, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Both countries stressed the need for structured mobility frameworks and mutual recognition of vocational qualifications, underscoring a shared commitment to ethical, sustainable worker mobility. Ongoing dialogue and institutional partnerships were pledged to ensure continued cooperation and explore potential collaborative areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

 India
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Tensions Rise as U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

 Global
3
New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport

New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport

 India
4
India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026