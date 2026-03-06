Left Menu

IIFL Finance Achieves New Heights in Global Sustainability Assessment

IIFL Finance Limited has made significant progress in sustainability, scoring 46 in its first S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an improvement from a previous score of 31. The rise underscores enhanced ESG performance, improved transparency, and reflects its commitment to long-term stakeholder trust and sustainability integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:38 IST
IIFL Finance Limited, a leading non-banking financial firm in India, has taken a major step forward in its sustainability efforts. The company scored 46 in its initial participation in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025, a marked improvement from its earlier score of 31.

This advancement is not merely a numerical leap but reflects a transformative shift from disclosure-focused compliance to embedded Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the organization. The CSA is a prestigious global benchmark that evaluates companies on ESG metrics, and IIFL Finance has shown commendable progress, particularly in Governance and Economic dimensions.

Founder and Managing Director Nirmal Jain emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and sustainability. IIFL Finance aims to further integrate ESG principles into its business strategy, enhance disclosure standards, and create meaningful impacts for stakeholders and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

