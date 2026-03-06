IIFL Finance Achieves New Heights in Global Sustainability Assessment

IIFL Finance Limited, a leading non-banking financial firm in India, has taken a major step forward in its sustainability efforts. The company scored 46 in its initial participation in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025, a marked improvement from its earlier score of 31.

This advancement is not merely a numerical leap but reflects a transformative shift from disclosure-focused compliance to embedded Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the organization. The CSA is a prestigious global benchmark that evaluates companies on ESG metrics, and IIFL Finance has shown commendable progress, particularly in Governance and Economic dimensions.

Founder and Managing Director Nirmal Jain emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and sustainability. IIFL Finance aims to further integrate ESG principles into its business strategy, enhance disclosure standards, and create meaningful impacts for stakeholders and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)