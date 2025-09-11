Revamped Railways: Jaipur Junction Transformation Led by Minister Vaishnaw

In a strategic visit to Jaipur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw evaluated the transformational redevelopment underway at Jaipur Junction and Gandhi Nagar Railway Station under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana'. Highlighting regional development, he also inspected the Vande Bharat Maintenance Shed Coach Care, promising economic stimulation with a new major maintenance terminal in Khatipura, Jaipur. This terminal aims to service the modern Vande Bharat trains alongside other coaches, catalyzing local economic activities.

Minister Vaishnaw announced that nearly all preparations for the Jodhpur-Delhi and Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat train services are nearing completion and expected to commence shortly. Further plans are in action to introduce a Jaisalmer-Delhi Overnight Express, broadening the scope of rail services in the region.

In collaboration with state governments, Vaishnaw proposed the establishment of startup incubation centers, focusing on mentoring and refining entrepreneurial ideas. He extended a call for public suggestions to rename Jaipur stations and reported a notable decline in railway accidents due to effective safety strategies, alongside rapid progress in strengthening rail connectivity in border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)