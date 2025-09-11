Dehradun Gorkha Community Voices Concerns Over Nepal's Political Turmoil
The Gorkha community in Dehradun has expressed concerns over Nepal's political unrest. Nepali students are delaying their return due to protests. Community leaders urge vigilance and express disapproval of the violence, emphasizing the need for peaceful discussions. Ongoing protests in Nepal have led to casualties and political upheaval.
The Gorkha community in Dehradun has voiced deep concerns regarding recent violent incidents and unrest in neighboring Nepal, highlighting the political instability that has led to a tense atmosphere for both nations. Many Nepali students studying in Dehradun are postponing their holiday travels due to escalating protests.
Community leader Padam Singh Thapa condemned the violence, stating, "People in India disapprove of the events in Nepal. In Uttarakhand, the Gorkha community makes up 17% of the population with regular movement between India and Nepal due to open borders." Thapa expressed that the ongoing anarchy is unfortunate and urged the youth to engage in discussions with authorities peacefully.
Amid the crisis, local leader Gopal Chetri mentioned the necessity for humanitarian support, emphasizing peace and normalcy. Uday Thakur, editor of the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha, highlighted factors such as the social media ban and corruption as potential protest triggers. Curfew and Army patrols have been enforced in Kathmandu following deadly protests that led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.
