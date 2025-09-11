Left Menu

Dehradun Gorkha Community Voices Concerns Over Nepal's Political Turmoil

The Gorkha community in Dehradun has expressed concerns over Nepal's political unrest. Nepali students are delaying their return due to protests. Community leaders urge vigilance and express disapproval of the violence, emphasizing the need for peaceful discussions. Ongoing protests in Nepal have led to casualties and political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:33 IST
Dehradun Gorkha Community Voices Concerns Over Nepal's Political Turmoil
President, Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha, Padam Singh Thapa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gorkha community in Dehradun has voiced deep concerns regarding recent violent incidents and unrest in neighboring Nepal, highlighting the political instability that has led to a tense atmosphere for both nations. Many Nepali students studying in Dehradun are postponing their holiday travels due to escalating protests.

Community leader Padam Singh Thapa condemned the violence, stating, "People in India disapprove of the events in Nepal. In Uttarakhand, the Gorkha community makes up 17% of the population with regular movement between India and Nepal due to open borders." Thapa expressed that the ongoing anarchy is unfortunate and urged the youth to engage in discussions with authorities peacefully.

Amid the crisis, local leader Gopal Chetri mentioned the necessity for humanitarian support, emphasizing peace and normalcy. Uday Thakur, editor of the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha, highlighted factors such as the social media ban and corruption as potential protest triggers. Curfew and Army patrols have been enforced in Kathmandu following deadly protests that led to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Railway Connectivity Transforms Mizoram's Landscape

Historic Railway Connectivity Transforms Mizoram's Landscape

 India
2
Workplace Shift: Novo Nordisk's Office Return Sparks Debate

Workplace Shift: Novo Nordisk's Office Return Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Reliance Consumer Products to Transform India's FMCG Landscape

Reliance Consumer Products to Transform India's FMCG Landscape

 India
4
Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns

Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025