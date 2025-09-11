Left Menu

Wall Street Rises on Inflation Prospects

Wall Street's indices opened with modest gains on Thursday due to an inflation report aligning with expectations for an upcoming interest rate cut by the U.S. central bank. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw increases, reflecting investor optimism.

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indices experienced modest gains as a new inflation report indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to implement an interest rate cut by the month's end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed growth, adding 86.2 points at market open, bringing it to 45,577.09.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also rose, posting gains of 22.4 points and 91.5 points, respectively. This reflects a positive market response amidst inflation data.

