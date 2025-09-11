Wall Street Rises on Inflation Prospects

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indices experienced modest gains as a new inflation report indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to implement an interest rate cut by the month's end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed growth, adding 86.2 points at market open, bringing it to 45,577.09.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also rose, posting gains of 22.4 points and 91.5 points, respectively. This reflects a positive market response amidst inflation data.

