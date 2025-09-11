Sikkim's Historic Battlefields Open to Tourists on Nathula Vijay Diwas

The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas saw a solemn commemoration at the India-China border in East Sikkim, attended by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and various military officials. In his address, CM Tamang disclosed plans for opening the historic battlegrounds of Doklam and Chola Pass for tourism, stating that developmental work is already underway to support tourist influx.

On Wednesday, a ceremonial bike rally featuring 60 riders was flagged off by Governor Mathur from the Raj Bhawan to honor the occasion. This rally paused at the 17th Mile, continuing to historic sites including Nathula and Doklam. Major General M.S. Rathore, of the 17th Mountain Division, attended this launch. This ceremony was part of the newly named Nathula Vijay Diwas events, emphasizing the significance of honoring fallen soldiers from the 1967 Indo-China conflict.

The Indo-China clash of 1967, which unfolded along the Sikkim border, highlighted India's military resilience. The Nathula and Cho La clashes resulted in significant military casualties, ultimately leading to Chinese troop withdrawal and Indian control. Governor Mathur emphasized the day's national pride, paying tribute to the soldiers' valor.

