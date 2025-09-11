India Pushes States for Greater Rooftop Solar Subsidies to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

In an effort to ramp up renewable energy adoption, India's Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has called on states to provide additional subsidies for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. At present, the central government offers a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000. This was announced during the recent State Review Meeting on Renewable Energy.

During a press briefing, Joshi stressed the essential role of states in aiding India to reach its ambitious target of net-zero emissions by 2070. He highlighted that while some states are proactively offering extra support, others need to accelerate their efforts. Citing Delhi as a model, which recently approved an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kW for 3 kW systems, Joshi urged other states to follow suit.

The review meeting, hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), also delved into the progress of renewable energy initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM. Discussions included obstacles faced by the sector and plans for future schemes such as PM-KUSUM 2.0. Joshi also announced India's progress towards developing a fully indigenous solar manufacturing chain by 2028, promising job creation and reduced import reliance.

